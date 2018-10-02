× McFadden Named SEC Legend For 2018 Class

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Each season, the SEC honors former standouts from the league and this season one of the most decorated players in Arkansas football history will be honored.

Former Razorbacks running back Darren McFadden has been named the school’s member of the AT&T Legends class and will be honored the weekend of the SEC football championship game, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 in Atlanta.

McFadden finished runner up in the Heisman Trophy ballot in back to back seasons and was the 2007 Walter Camp Award winner for national player of the year. In his career, McFadden rushed for 4,590 yards which is second most in SEC history.

The Little Rock native had 22 100-yard games with Arkansas and is just one of three conference players to break the 1,000 yard mark in his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.

McFadden was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft and retired after 10 seasons with the Raiders and Cowboys.