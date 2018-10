FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Over 3,000 OG&E customers in Fort Smith lost power Tuesday (Oct. 2) afternoon, according to the company’s outage map on their website.

OG&E Spokesperson Rob Ratley told 5NEWS the outage is impacting some traffic lights in the city.

A broken part on a power line is what caused the massive outage, Rately said.

