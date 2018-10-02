Oklahoma Veterans Arrive In Washington D.C. In Part Of Honors Flight Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A veteran from Muskogee Oklahoma arrived in Washington D.C. to cheers of support in part of the Oklahoma Warriors Honors Flight

Program.

85-year-old Jackie "Jack" H. Briley served in the Army during the Koren War. His family lives in Poteau, but he now lives in Muskogee.

He and 72 other veterans from Oklahoma were honored at the nations capitol on Tuesday (Oct. 2).

The honor flight program is a nation-wide network dedicated to providing veterans a free trip to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials honoring their service and sacrifice.

All expenses for the trip are paid for by the Oklahoma Warriors Honors Flight, including the flight, ground transportation, plus meals and beverages.

The trip is provided absolutely free of charge to the veterans, they are asked not to spend their own money.