× Police: Sex Offender Living Near Lincoln Schools Failed To Register

LINCOLN (KFSM) — Police last week arrested a sex offender who failed to register and was living roughly one block west of Lincoln Middle School.

Steven Swain, 49, was arrested in connection with failure to register as a sex offender and violating parole.

David Ely, 33, and Margo Ely, 31, also were arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Lincoln police were at the mobile home on North West Avenue on Thursday (Sept. 27) after receiving several credible reports that a sex offender was living at an address other than what he had given.

“The house was a terrible mess, with dangerous drug paraphernalia including hypodermic needles and syringes all around the residence, they also had many dogs inside of the home, and a man living in a storage shed in the back yard,” said Brian Key, Lincoln Police Chief.

“Every person besides the two little children on the property at the time of our arrival found their way to the Washington County Detention Center by lunchtime.”

The state Department of Human Services took possession of the two children inside the home, Key said.

Swain and David Ely were being held Tuesday (Oct. 2) at the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bonds. Margo Ely is free on a $2,500 bond.

All three have hearings set for Oct. 31 in Washington County Circuit Court.