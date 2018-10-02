Segment Sponsored By: Sharum's Garden Center
Sharum’s Garden Center: Fall Is In The Air
-
Metabolic Research Center: Attends Daughter’s Wedding at Goal Weight
-
The Jones Center Summer Skating Camp – Springdale
-
The Jones Center Summer Skating Camp – Springdale
-
The Jones Center Summer Skating Camp – Springdale
-
Metabolic Research Center: Eating Healthy In Social Settings
-
-
The Jones Center – Summer Skating Camp – Springdale
-
Metabolic Research Center – Summer Break Success
-
Northwest Medical Center – Bentonville
-
Metabolic Research Center – Maintaining Weight Loss For Good
-
Metabolic Research Center: Daren`s Plan to Keep the Weight Off
-
-
Adventure Arkansas: Butterflies at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
-
Bikes Blues And BBQ 2018 Full Schedule
-
All 13 Passengers Survive WWII-Era Plane Crash In Texas