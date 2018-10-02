Southwest Airlines Takes Flight On 72-hour Sale

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Southwest Airlines announced a 72-hour sale Tuesday (Oct. 2) for flights less than $100 until Thursday, October 4.

One-way fare starts at $49, and go up to $79, $99 or $129.

The promotion is good for domestic travel from 11/28/18 – 12/19/18 and then from 1/3/19 – 2/13/19.

Domestic travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. The fares also only apply for nonstop flights.

From Tulsa, OK

  • to Dallas (Love Field), TX: one-way starting at $49
  • to Houston (Hobby), TX: one-way starting at $49
  • to Las Vegas, NV: one-way starting at $99
  • to Phoenix, AZ: one-way starting at $99
  • to St. Louis, MO: one-way starting at $49

From Little Rock, AR

  • to Dallas (Love Field), TX: one-way starting at $49
  • to Las Vegas, NV: one-way starting at $99
  • to Phoenix, AZ: one-way starting at $99
  • to St. Louis, MO: one-way starting at $49

Click here to view other airports’ deals and to see full restrictions.