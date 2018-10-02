Springdale Looks For First Win Over Har-Ber Since 2006

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)--To some communities, football means more than others. That's even more true for Springdale, a city with two 7A schools and a 4A team.

"It’s a football town, football community, so we take a lot of pride in playing good football on Friday nights," Har-Ber head coach Chris Wood said.

You can call Springdale High against Har-Ber High a rivalry, but the Wildcats have won 11 straight meetings. The lone Bulldog win came in 2006, the first year Har-Ber existed.

"Pressure’s on, I’d like to keep the streak going," Wildcat senior Parker McDaniel said. "We haven’t lost to them since our first year here and so I don’t want to lose it."

Springdale coach Zak Clark agreed. "It hasn’t been as big of a rivalry, there hasn’t been as much give and take, is a better way to put."

Another layer to this year’s game…five Har-Ber players transferred to Springdale in the offseason: Grant Allen, Chops Sanders, Brock Pounders, Connor Sikes and McKane Woods.

"It’s just Har-Ber, I used to go there," Allen said. "But at the end of the day I’m gonna prepare for this team the same way I prepare for any other."

"They are just another team that we’re playing," Alex Larsen, a senior at Har-Ber said. "There is a little element of heightened competition just as we grew up playing on the same team as these guys and now we’ve got the opportunity to play against them. So that’s gonna make it a more fun opportunity than we would usually have playing against Springdale."

"[Winning] would be amazing. Just beating Springdale the first two years then being able to come back and play at Springdale to beat Har-Ber for the first time since ten years or whatever it is, that would be nice to do," Pounders said.

"We wish nothing but the best for those guys. We want them to do well and they’re having a great year. And so our goal is this Friday night for them not to be at their best," added Wood.

The winner moves to 2-1 in 7A-West play. And with just four games left in the season, that could be the difference in a better playoff seed.