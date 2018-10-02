× Walmart Acquires Plus-Size Women’s Clothing Brand ELOQUII

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart Stores Inc. announced Tuesday that it was acquiring ELOQUII, a brand that focuses on women’s clothing sizes 14 and up.

A Walmart news release said ELOQUII was known for its trend-drive, fashion-focused assortment.

“Today, more thanhalf of women age 18-65 in the US wear size 14+,” the release states. “We know they’re looking not just for basics, but also for on-trend pieces that allow them to express their individuality.

“This is a segment of the market that has been historically underserved and neglected. We believe she deserves better,” Walmart said.

The Bentonville-based retailer said it was acquiring ELOQUII for an undisclosed amount, and the deal is expected to close later this quarter.

The brand’s collection is sold exclusively at ELOQUII.com and at its five retail stores. Walmart said said they look forward to “amplifying the ELOQUII experience even further.”

Plus-size women’s apparel makes up a $21 billion market and is one of women’s apparel’s fastest-growing segments. More than half of women ages 18-55 in the U.S. wear size 14 or larger.

Walmart said the ELOQUII team will join the retailer’s portfolio of digitally native brands, which includes ModCloth, Bonobos and Allswell.