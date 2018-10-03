Fort Smith Homeless Camp Vacated Over Safety Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A homeless camp in Fort Smith is shutting down because of safety concerns.

Police say about 60 people have lived between the river and railroad tracks in downtown Fort Smith at what is known as "south camp" for many years.

Railroad workers have reported numerous cases of people walking or even sleeping underneath train cars.

Signs have been posted for several months informing the people that the camp would be closing soon.

As of Wednesday (Oct. 3) night, police say everyone has vacated the area.

But several agencies are working together to help the people living south camp find another home.

Hope Campus, Salvation Army, and Community Rescue Mission are just a few of the organizations who have offered to help relocate.

Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken says people who wanted help secured help.

"Hope Campus and Go-Ye Employment have created a transitional employment program. We only have two people in it, but it's providing a job for people, One of them has a felony, but he wants to work so that's getting him out of this area and back to being a productive citizen.