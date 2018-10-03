Gov. Hutchinson’s Transformation Plan Seeks To Cut State Agencies From 42 To 15

LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday (Oct. 3) before an overflow crowd gathered at the State Capitol unveiled his long-awaited “transformation plan” to shrink the size of Arkansas’ state government from 42 to 15 agencies. It’s a proposal that has been in the making almost since he took office in early 2015.

Hutchinson said the massive effort to downsize state government for the first time in five decades would be historic if eventually approved by the legislature. He said the proposed reorganization was put forward in order to give state lawmakers, government officials, employees and policymakers time to digest the details and offer feedback before the 92nd General Assembly begins in January.

“Today, represents the largest reorganization of state government in Arkansas history,” Hutchinson told the standing-room only crowd of state officials and policymakers at the Governor’s Conference room that spilled into the halls of the State Capitol. “This long overdue and comprehensive reorganization effort will realign agencies to reflect a more and efficient way to operate state government without cutting services.”

