Gun Right Activist Planning Open Carry Kilt Walk On Dickson Street

Fayetteville (KFSM)-- A group of gun rights activists, dressed in kilts, will be showing off their 2nd amendment rights Friday (Oct. 4).

The Patriots of Act 746, a 2nd amendment activist group, are hosting an Open Carry Kilt walk on Dickson Street in Fayetteville at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

''How often do you get to see grown men walking around in skirts, carrying guns,'' said a member of the Patriots of Act 746 member, Chuck Clifton.

The group said they chose to wear kilts as a way to show honor for several group members Scottish roots, "rights that aren't exercised get weakened and that's just one way for them to exercise their right and show their heritage at the same time," said Clifton.

Some in Fayetteville said they don't necessarily see the point of walking down the street with a gun.

"I think the whole point of the second amendment is protecting yourself not flaunting it for other people to see," said Maxwell Carter.

Carter goes on to say he doesn't think Dickson Street in downtown Fayetteville is the place for the group to exercise their right to carry a gun.

"I think they're trying to get attention because maybe they feel like their gun rights are threatened, especially in more of a liberal place like Fayetteville. So, it seems like a last attempt for attention instead of exercising their rights, which they should do in their home or on a gun range,'' said Carter.

Clifton said the Patriots of Act 746 has cleared the walk with a Fayetteville Police and according to Clifton, the Fayetteville lieutenant, jokingly set one requirement for the open carry kilt walk.

"They thought it was kind of funny and he just asked that everybody wear undergarments," said Clifton.

The Patriots of Act 746 said anyone is invited to the walk Friday (Oct.4) at 6 p.m. on Dickson Street.

The open-carry group said this is the first year an open carry kilt walk is being held in Fayetteville and they hope this will educate people about their gun rights.