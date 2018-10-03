‘Hocus Pocus’ Is Coming Back To Theaters Just In Time For Halloween

The Halloween movie classic “Hocus Pocus” is coming back to theaters.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film, AMC Theaters is bringing it back to the big screen from Oct. 26 through the end of the month.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of #HocusPocus, we’re bringing the beloved Halloween classic back to the big screen 10/26 through 10/31! Get tix now: https://t.co/dBDhiSZcLp pic.twitter.com/Uxn7aygdUU — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 1, 2018

The 1993 film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters.

Tickets are available for $5 and can be purchased on AMC’s website.

The AMC theater in northwest Arkansas is located at 3033 North College in Fayetteville.