Lowell Man Killed, Mississippi Woman Injured In Accident

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Lowell man was killed and a Mississippi woman injured after a head-on collision Tuesday (Oct. 2) in Washington County.

Steven Lackey, 50, was southbound on Parsons Road about 3:15 p.m. when Tiffany Clagg crossed her Kia over the center line and struck Lackey’s Toyota head on, according to Arkansas State Police.

Clagg, 34, was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale. An update on her condition wasn’t immediately available Wednesday (Oct. 3).

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, police said.