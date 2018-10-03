Man Arrested In Utah In Connection With Ricin Mailed To President Trump, The Pentagon

LOGAN, UT (FOX13) — A man has been arrested in Utah in connection with ricin that was mailed to President Donald Trump and the Pentagon.

The Herald Journal, a Utah newspaper, reports that the arrest was made in Logan, Utah Wednesday (Oct. 3) morning.

The Herald Journal says the man arrested is a former U.S. Navy sailor and that he was taken into custody by the FBI.

The arrest comes after a substance believed to be ricin, a poison derived from castor beans, was located in an envelope addressed to President Donald Trump. A similar envelope was sent to the Pentagon.

No further details about the arrest were immediately available.