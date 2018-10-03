Officials Find Posts Not Grounded At OKC Bricktown Canal Following Electrocution, Van Buren Man Shocked

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials say inspections conducted following the electrocution of a man who fell into a canal in Oklahoma City’s downtown entertainment district reveal that lamp posts along the canal are not grounded.

City Parks Director Doug Kupper told The Oklahoman that the posts were installed in 1998 according to electric codes at the time, but that those codes are now outdated.

Enforcement codes today often require a system that directs a stray current back to ground before a loose wire connection causes a shock.

Twenty-three-year-old Wesley Seeley of Tuttle was killed Sunday when he fell into the canal and then grabbed one of the posts to try and pull himself out.

Brandon Ganns of Van Buren, who jumped in to help Seeley, was shocked and remains in critical condition at an OU Medical Center.

Friends and family told 5NEWS Ganns was the type of person that would give you the shirt off his back, and hope that he recovers.