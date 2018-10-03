× Patton, Guidry Sidelined After Undergoing Surgery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas has been relatively lucky when it comes to health of players but the Razorbacks will be without a pair of key role players for at least a few weeks.

Senior tight end Jeremy Patton and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Briston Guidry underwent separate surgeries earlier this week. Patton could be out for a month or longer as he had ankle surgery while Guidry is expected back in a couple weeks after ‘having a knee cleaned up’ according to Arkansas coach Chad Morris.

Patton was expected to have a big role in the offense but hasn’t been healthy since going down with an ankle injury midway through fall camp. The senior tight end has five catches for 45 yards as he appeared in all five games for Arkansas.

Guidry was a pleasant surprise on the defensive line as he recovered a fumble for a score in the season opener against Eastern Illinois and has nine total tackles, including a stop for a loss this season.