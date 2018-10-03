× Police: Rogers Man Filmed Girl In Shower, Photographed Her While She Slept

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police said a Rogers man admitted to taking photos and videos of a 13-year-old girl while she slept and showered, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Dustan Dewayne Rea, 34, was arrested Tuesday (Oct. 2) in connection with four counts of engaging children in sexually explicit conduct and one count of video voyeurism.

Rea told Rogers police he regretted taking the pictures, adding that he was “drinking a lot” at the time, according to the affidavit.

Rea denied touching the girl inappropriately and said he never planned to have sex with her. The girl also didn’t disclose any abuse.

Last month, the Children’s Safety Center in Springdale received an iPad with videos of the girl. The images were captured in 2017 and returned for an address in Rogers.

Rogers police examined the iPad and linked it to Rea via email accounts associated with the device, according to the affidavit.

Police also found a hole in the girl’s bathroom door that was six feet off the ground and allowed a viewer to see the shower. Investigator’s noted Rea was 6-foot-3, according to the affidavit.

Police searched the girl’s home, where they found blankets and sheets matching those from pictures.

Rea was being held Wednesday (Oct. 3) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He has a hearing set for Nov. 13 in Benton County Circuit Court.