× Siloam Springs Officers Injured While Arresting Fleeing Suspect

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Two Siloam Springs Police officers were injured while attempting to take a suspect into custody after he fled.

According to Siloam Springs police, two officers were dispatched Monday (Oct. 1) on a report of a suspicious person to Washington and Jefferson streets and found Jose Arroyo Sandoval, 34, of Gentry. Police said Sandoval gave them a false date of birth, but they were able to determine his real date of birth and found he had numerous outstanding arrest warrants on charges of theft of property, criminal trespass and failure to appear.

As officers tried to place Sandoval in handcuffs, he fled on foot, police said. The two officers chased and caught him, but he fought with both officers. He pulled out a knife from his pocket but was disarmed, police said. He continued to fight and bit one of the officers several times before being restrained, police said.

Sandoval was eventually taken to Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries before he was taken to the Benton County jail.

As of Wednesday morning (Oct. 3), Sandoval was being held on $5,000 bond on several charges related to Monday’s incident. The charges include two felony counts of second-degree battery and aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of obstructing governmental operations, fleeing on foot and resisting arrest.

He also was being held on charges related to the previous warrants, and had a total of $2,135 in bond on those charges.

Both Siloam Springs officers were treated and released for the injuries they received during the altercation with Sandoval, police said.