Southside Students, Staff Safe After 'Low Credibility' Threat

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police have searched Southside High School after receiving a “low credibility” threat and officials will remain on heightened awareness for the rest of the school day, according to Zena Marshall, spokeswoman for Fort Smith Public Schools.

Marshall said students and staff were safe after the search, but declined to specific details about the threat.

“It was a very low credibility threat but we take all threats seriously,” Marshall said. “Additional security will be present and visible through the rest of the day.”

A message about the threat was sent out Wednesday (Sept. 28) to staff and parents, Marshall said.