All Clear At Arkansas State Capitol After White Powder Scare

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A suspicious package with white powdery substance in it was found at the Arkansas Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, J.R. Davis a spokesperson for Gov. Asa Hutchinson told 5NEWS.

Davis says in part of a proper protocol, the Arkansas State Police and the Little Rock Fire Department were notified. As a precaution, State Capitol staff was directed not to enter the office where the package was opened until the powdery substance could be tested.

The content is being tested, and investigators determined there was no threat.

Davis told 5NEWS that the State Capitol has been cleared of the substance by 3:35 p.m.