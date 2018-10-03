× Van Buren Man Arrested On Battery Charge After Domestic Dispute Leads to Stabbing

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A domestic disturbance turned violent Tuesday night (Oct. 2) after police say a man stabbed a relative.

Detective Johnathan Wear with the Van Buren Police confirmed officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at 5:27 p.m. at Rena Valley Apartments on Rena Road in Van Buren.

Wear said Brent Lipe, 32, was arrested at the apartments after police found the victim stabbed. He said Lipe and the victim were related, and that it was a domestic dispute.

According to a dispatcher at the Crawford County Detention Center, Brent Lipe is being held on a charge of first-degree battery on a $10,000 bond with conditions.

Wear said the victim was transported to the hospital, but he could not release the condition at this time.