Summer-like heat and humidity is expected today with highs in the 80s to near 90°. South winds will be breezy today as well. While an isolated shower is possible today, it is not likely. Another round of heat and humidity is likely tomorrow before the pattern slowly shifts to cooler and rainier weather this weekend into early next week.

Highs today: