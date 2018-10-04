Arkansas Sen. John Boozman Says “Nothing New” In FBI Inquiry On Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (KFSM) — Arkansas Senator John Boozman is speaking out in support of judge Brett Kavanaugh following an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court nominee.

“The FBI’s seventh background check into Judge Kavanaugh found nothing new. I read the FBI report and there is no corroboration of the allegations made against him and no findings of misconduct,” Boozman said in a press release.

Boozman went on to praise Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley for his handling of the hearings into the allegations against Kavanaugh.

“I appreciate the leadership of Chairman Grassley to ensure a thorough and fair review of these serious allegations, and trust that the career professionals at the FBI have conducted a non-partisan assessment. At the end of the day—after multiple background checks, five days of Judiciary Committee hearings and a supplemental FBI investigation—the allegations raised against Brett Kavanaugh remain uncorroborated.”

The Arkansas senator said he would support the nomination of Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.

“After 12 years serving on the D.C. Circuit Court, he has been praised for his temperament, fairness and impartiality. It’s time for the Senate to vote on his nomination. I will support Judge Kavanaugh, a well-respected and well-qualified jurist, to serve as Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court.”