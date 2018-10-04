× Bentonville Sex Offender Gets 10 Years For Child Porn Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville sex offender was sentenced Thursday (Oct. 4) to 10 years in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release for trying to look at child pornography online.

Anthony Monjure, 23, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court to one count of accessing the internet with intent to view child pornography.

Monjure was investigated as part of a nationwide undercover investigation in April 2017 into online child pornography by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to court documents.

Agents found a social media group that was created and maintained for sharing child porn. They found one member — “horneyaf3785” — was from Northwest Arkansas.

Investigators linked the screen name to Monjure after finding a cell phone with the same user identification at his Bentonville home, according to court documents.

During his change of plea, federal prosecutors learned Monjure had previously been convicted of possessing child pornography.

Assistant U.S. attorney Dustin Roberts prosecuted the case.