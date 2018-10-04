× Cows Loose On I-40 After Cattle Truck Overturns

OZARK (KFSM) — Several cattle are loose on Interstate 40 near Ozark after a cattle truck overturned in a multi-vehicle accident, according to Arkansas State Police.

The inside eastbound lane is closed and traffic is being diverted off of Exit 35, police said.

The accident happened about 10:18 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 4). No immediate injuries to drivers or livestock were reported.

Ozark police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are working to round up the cattle and divert traffic.