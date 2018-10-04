Fall Carnival Kicks Off At Parsons Stadium In Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — It might still feel like summer outside this week, but it's time to get in the fall spirit with the Springdale Fall Carnival.

The carnival kicked off at Parsons Stadium on Wednesday night.

This year, there are rides, concessions, carnival games and lots of family fun activities to celebrate the fall season.

It's not only the activities at the carnival that make it a special event, it's also the people. Susan Chesteen works the high striker booth, and she said it's her job to make sure every person has fun.

She has worked carnival booths for 15 years and said the faces in the crowd have become familiar.

"Places that we go, I watch the kids grow up and they know me, and they'll come and say hi and stuff like that. Coming here, I've recognized a lot of the kids as they've grown up," she said.

She said one of her favorite things about the carnival is watching kids walk away from her booth with a smile.

The carnival is in town until Sunday night. For carnival hours and pricing information, click here.