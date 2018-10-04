× Fall Stalls; Summer Stays

A cold front has stalled just to our north and won’t make much progress to the south. The end result will be a continued streak of warmer than normal weather with at least a chance for a few scattered showers ahead of the front.

The reason the front isn’t advancing to the south is because of a stronger than normal ridge of high pressure across the East Coast.

As the weaker trough leans into the ridge, the front will stall to our west and north; blocking any of the cold air from arriving.

The pattern could possibly change heading into next week with finally cool air arriving.

-Garrett