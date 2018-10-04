× Fort Smith Police Make Arrest After Person With Gun Reported At Busy Intersection

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police took a person into custody Thursday morning after several people called 911 to report someone walking around a busy intersection with a gun.

The calls started coming in shortly before 8 a.m., and according to Fort Smith Police dispatch, an arrest was made of an armed person at the intersection of Greenwood and Grand avenues in downtown Fort Smith.

There were no reports of injuries, and no further details on the suspect were available.

