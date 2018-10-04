× Free Tacos, Special Deals Available For ‘National Taco Day’

(KFSM) — Thursday is a big day for those who love their Tex-Mex.

It’s “National Taco Day,” and there’s actually a website that explains it all. According to the website, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos last year alone — the equivalent of 490,000 miles of tacos.

Several local restaurants and national chains are celebrating with special deals. Here are a few:

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant: Through Monday, Oct. 29, choose from a taco pack to go for six people for $21.99 or for 12 people for $41.99.

Chuy’s: Those who dress up as a taco and post a picture on social media with the hashtag #NationalTacoDay get a free meal. Otherwise, add a crispy beef taco to any order for $1 on Oct. 4 and get $1 off Modelo beers.

Cold Stone Creamery: Get ice cream in the form of a waffle taco, either plain, dipped or sprinkled. Waffle Tacos only available on Oct. 4.

Del Taco: Present the coupon available at deltaco.com to get a free shredded beef taco when you buy one.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: $1 tacos all day on Thursday, Oct. 4.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Those signed up with the Moe’s Rewards smartphone app before Oct. 4 can get Buy 2, Get One Free tacos this weekend.

On the Border: $8.99 Endless Tacos deal on Oct. 4.

Taco Bell: National Taco Day Gift Set for $5, which includes a Crunchy Taco and Cool Ranch, Nacho Cheese and Fiery Doritos Locos tacos.

Taco John’s: Those who have the rewards app can get a free crispy beef taco with the National Taco Day coupon.

The website also notes that Oct. 4 celebrates another “national” event — it’s “National Vodka Day.”