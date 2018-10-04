Oil Tank Fire At OG&E Power Plant Prompts Evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is on scene of a fire inside the Oklahoma Gas and Electric Power Plant Complex on Thursday morning.

Firefighters and HAZMAT crews responded to the area near NW 10th and County Line Road just before 7:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire is in a 7,000-gallon insulated heating oil tank.

Businesses south of the fire, as well as employees at Lopez Foods near Morgan Road, are being evacuated.

Residents south of the fire who reside near the 9000 block of NW 10th are encouraged to shelter in place and not to evacuate unless asked by a fire official.

Crews are still working on the incident.