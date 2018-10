Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police are diverting traffic from Interstate 40 eastbound after a semi overturned near the Interstate 540 interchange around 11:20 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 4).

The accident at Exit 7 on I-40 has caused state police to divert traffic onto Interstate 540 southbound until the semi, which was on its side, can be cleared. Traffic is being detoured to Highway 64 East in order to get back onto Interstate 40 eastbound at Alma.