Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Fayetteville Fire Department is responding to a possible fire at the University of Arkansas Global Campus, on the Fayetteville Square.

Four fire trucks are on the scene after someone reported seeing smoke from the building.

Firefighters tell 5NEWS there was a report of a fire on the fourth floor.

Check back for updates as more information is released.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video