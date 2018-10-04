× Razorback OL Dylan Hays Retires From Football

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–After battling injuries for three seasons, Arkansas offensive lineman Dylan Hays has called it a career.

The redshirt sophomore will retire from football, a decision announced via Twitter on Thursday morning.

Always a Razorback. Woo pig. pic.twitter.com/MhKZyXSGPl — Dylan Hays (@dylanhays97) October 4, 2018

Hays came to Fayetteville after playing for Little Rock Christian Academy and redshirted in 2016. Last fall, the 6-3 lineman moved from defense to offense for the last third of the season. Hays recorded a tackle and recovered a fumble against Auburn, while playing in 10 of 12 games.

Hays joins Jalen Merrick and Jake Heinrich as the third Razorback offensive lineman to receive a medical hardship in the past year.