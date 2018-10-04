Shiloh Christian And Prairie Grove Battle For 4A-1 Supremacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) - Ask the Prairie Grove or Shiloh Christian about their game this week, and you’ll get a chorus of standard answers:

"We approach it the same way we approach every game."

"Just approaching it like it’s one game at a time."

"Just approaching it like it’s any other game."

"It’s business as usual."

And yet, maybe, that’s not really the case.

"The conference rivalry now is between Prairie Grove and Shiloh," admits Tiger senior Jacob Watson.

For years now, Shiloh, Prairie Grove, and Pea Ridge have been the class of the 4A-1. But for three years straight, the Tigers have owned this series. The Prairie Grove seniors are looking for a clean sweep.

"That would mean the world, just for the four years that we’ve been in high school, that would make it amazing," says Watson.

"If we could get a sweep this week that would be huge for just the team ego," adds fellow senior Couper Allen "This game is gonna be the turning point for us."

On the other side of the pancake, the senior Saints are determined to pick up their first win against the Tigers.

"We have to go out there and show these younger guys what we can do," says senior Logan Kallesen, "and prove it to them that we are who we say we are and that we’re the leaders of this team."

Micah Button, another senior adds that "I think as seniors we have kind of a responsibility that we haven’t got it done in the last few years, and this is our last chance to play them, and i think that we’ll get it done this year."

It may be a battle just to see who can score first; neither team has givn up a point so far in conference play.

It all goes down Friday at champions stadium in the Football Friday Night Game of the Week.