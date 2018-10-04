× Texas Couple Sentenced On Meth Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Texas couple was sentenced this week to federal prison for planning to distribute methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas.

Juan Francisco Alcocer, 32, and Jessidey Rosales, 20, both pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Judge Timothy Brooks sentenced Alcocer to six years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Rosales received just over three years in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

The couple was arrested in January after U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency investigators found them with more than one pound of meth in their hotel room, according to court documents.

Investigators learned that Alcocer had traveled from Fort Smith to Springdale and was supplying meth in the area.

They tracked Alcocer to a hotel room at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on South 48th Street, where they found Rosales inside with roughly 1.3 pounds of meth packaged in 30 bags.

Officers also noticed a strong smell of marijuana inside the room and recovered 66 grams of packaged marijuana, pipes and digital scales, according to the documents.

Rosales said she had been with Alcocer for five days and the pair traveled to Arkansas from Texas.

Rosasles said she had used meth over the last few days but denied knowing that there was meth among her belongings, according to the documents.