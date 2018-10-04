Two Men Dead After ATV Crash In Crawford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) -- Two men are dead following an ATV crash in Crawford County, and now friends are looking back on the pairs friendship.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash summary driver 63-year-old, Max Davis and passenger 81-year-old Everett Jackson died in the crash Wednesday

evening (Oct.3).

The report states the two men crashed on North Railroad Avenue off Highway 282 in Crawford County after Polaris left the roadway and overturned.

Friends who were near the scene said the driver, coming over a curve swerved to avoid a jogger.

“He saw that person in the road and he cut it too fast and it rolled several times, said Max Davis’ friend Cliff Hall.

Hall worked with Davis in construction.

“ Today it was hard. We couldn’t hardly do anything at work because everything made us think of him,” Hall said. “ He left jobs unfinished, and there were rocks all around the house, and I can’t do anything without thinking about him.”

Hall said Davis loved being outdoors and near a creek. He said his friend could always be found near there and that’s where he met Everett Jackson.

“He met him on the creek this summer. They used to come out and sit on the creek, put his tailgate down and sit there on the creek there by the bridge and just hang out there. And Max kind of befriended him and Would just go sit with him, Hall said.

Friends say funeral arrangements for the pair have not been finalized.