We are tracking rain showers to our north this morning along a cold front, but this front won’t make much progress to the south today, so rain chances in our area look slim again today. Afternoon highs will once again warm into the 80s to near 90°. Rain chances increase by the weekend as the slow moving cold front gets closer to our area.

