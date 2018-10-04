Watch: Drone Video Shows Vivid Fall Colors In Utah; Will Arkansas See Color Soon?

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KFSM) — A Utah man recorded some eye-popping footage of fall colors in northern Utah.

Justin McFarland shot the drone video on Saturday at Snowbasin ski resort, capturing a full array of fall colors that were on display.

The vivid colors included bright red, luminous shades of green and purple.

“We just had some big rainstorms up here that might have knocked some of the leaves off, but there are a few colors still up there,” he told FOX 13, adding he used a DJI Phantom 4 with a polarized filter.

In Arkansas, fall colors may be impacted by this week’s above-average, warm weather, according to 5NEWS meteorologist Joe Pennington.

“We need cool mornings and nice afternoons,” Pennington said. “It looks like we won’t get that type of weather until the end of next week.”

The lack of cooler temperatures may blunt or delay the vibrant fall colors for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, Pennington said.

