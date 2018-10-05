× Barling Mayor Dies After Battle With Cancer

BARLING (KFSM) — Jerry Barling, the current mayor of Barling, has passed away at the age of 73.

Officials at the Barling City Hall say they received the call about his death just after midnight on Thursday (Oct. 4).

Jerry took time off in July to recuperate from his illness, he had been battling cancer over the recent years.

A vice mayor, Walley Gattis, was appointed duties as mayor while Jerry took time off.

City workers tell 5NEWS they are heartbroken that the Jerry wasn’t able to return.

According to those at the Barling City Hall, Jerry Barling had been mayor on and off for the last 47 years. The city hall administrators say Jerry began his career serving the city of Barling in 1969 as the recorder-treasurer.

In 1971 Jerry took office for the first time as mayor.

Jerry’s family is in the process of making funeral arrangements. City workers told 5NEWS they fully expect the police and fire department to be a part of the funeral procession.

Jerry was running again for mayor as an unopposed candidate.