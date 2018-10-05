Benton County Drug Bust Nets 50 Pounds Of Marijuana

GARFIELD (KFSM) — Authorities in Oklahoma and Arkansas intercepted a drug shipment to Northwest Arkansas bound from New Mexico, netting more than 50 pounds of pot, along with mushrooms, kratom and hash, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Don Card, 30, of Tijeras, N.M.; Christopher Ramirez, 29, of Garfield; and Megan Lee Wingett, 34, of Garfield were arrested Tuesday (Oct. 2) in connection with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

“These arrests were a joint effort between multiple agencies in two states,” said Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

“We are proud of the men and women who come together as one team to protect our communities.”

Card was pulled over in Oklahoma by an agent with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, who found roughly 50 pounds of marijuana inside his car, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Card told investigators he was paid $15,000 to take a suburban from Tijeras to Garfield, where he would exchange it for cash and a Corvette. Card said he was instructed not to look into or move three large black duffel bags in the backseat.

Card said he has made multiple trips from New Mexico to Garfield, but didn’t know whether he was delivering marijuana. He added that he thought me might be doing something illegal because of how much he was being paid, according to the affidavit.

Sheriff’s deputies arranged for Card to deliver the marijuana as planned to Wingett’s house in Garfield, where deputies arrested her.

Wingett told deputies she planned to give Card $25,000 in cash and 30 pounds of the marijuana to Ramirez in exchange for the Corvette, according to the affidavit.

Wingett allowed deputies to search her home, where they found three pounds of marijuana underneath her trailer.

Deputies later went to Ramirez home, where he was waiting in the driveway, and he was arrested as well. Ramirez was on probation with a search waiver, and deputies were able to search his house where they found more drugs and two guns.

All told, the sheriff’s office sized 55 pounds of marijuana, four ounces of mushrooms, three ounces of kratom, 1.5 pounds of hash and two guns.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, Wingett and Ramirez face a felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Ramirez also was arrested for possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Ramirez, Card and Wingett are free on bonds of $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500 . They all have hearings set for Nov. 13 in Benton County Circuit Court.