ADEQ Reminds Residents Of Ways To Save During Energy Efficiency Day

(KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality wants to help residents save money and energy.

Today (Oct. 5) is Energy Efficiency Day. The national holiday reminds consumers that they can help the environment and their budget at the same time.

Simple steps to save energy include installing low-flow aerators on faucets, which can make a big difference. A family of four can save up to 8,500 gallons of water annually.

Other tips on helping conserve energy and save money can be found on the Energy Efficiency Arkansas website here.