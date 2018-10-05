× Duluth Trading Co. Secures Land In Rogers For First Arkansas Store

ROGERS (Talk Business & Politics) — Plans to build the state’s first Duluth Trading Co. in Rogers continued forward with a recent land sale worth $895,000.

Oppidan Investment Co., a property development firm in Minnesota representing the Wisconsin-based retailer, acquired three lots totaling 2 acres near home furnishings retailer At Home, between Interstate 49 and South 27th Street. A request to rezone the lot from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-2 (Highway Commercial) was approved May 1 by the Rogers Planning Commission.

Waco Title Co. of Springdale was the title agent in the land purchase, which equaled $10.27 per square foot

AGG Investments LLC, led by Goldie Russell, was the seller. Russell is president and CEO of A.G. Russell Knives Inc., which has a retail store north of the site.

