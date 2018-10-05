Metabolic Research Center: Game Day Recipes

Last week Daren shared out to stay on track and eat healthy during social occasions. This week are showing off some recipes that are sure to please the crowd. A turkey, lettuce, tomato, and bacon skewer gives you all the flavor of a classic club without the unnecessary carbs. They also made a healthy buffalo chicken dip that can be paired with an assortment of fresh vegetables and homemade tortilla chips. Be sure to check out emetabolic.com/recipes for more great recipe ideas.
Segment Sponsored By: Metabolic Research Center