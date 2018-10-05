× Open Carry Kilt Walk Hits Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A group of individuals with a group called the Patriots of Act 746 caught the attention of many people on Dickson Street in Fayetteville Friday (Oct. 5) evening when they marched in kilts with firearms, all in the name of educating people about their 2nd amendment right.

Some locals said the march was a little unusual, but they didn’t mind the demonstration.

“Especially in Fayetteville, it’s not something you’re gonna see on a regular basis, (and) it definitely stands out to see the kilts and the guns,” U of A student Ellias Weiss told 5NEWS.

The gun activist groups said Friday’s march was the first of many kilt walks.

“We’re just now starting our walk, and I’m hoping to get a lot of positive response because that’s what we’re all about education,’ group member Glen Hoffman said.

As the group walked, they received plenty of stares and questions. One member says he often gets asked if he’s with a law enforcement agency.

“They assume that only law enforcement can carry, and I let them know no, this is your right,” Dustin Craig says.

One man stood quietly with a sign opposing the open carry kilt walk. Members of the Patriots of Act 746 say the march is for his rights too.

“We support rights for all people, and that’s where there’s a lot of misconceptions in the world of firearms and stuff. Oh, you guys are this, no we want everybody to have a constitutional right, and we want to support that,” Hoffman said to 5NEWS.

The Patriots of Act 746 say they plan to host a second open carry walk in Fayetteville next year on St. Patricks Day.