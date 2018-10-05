× Utility Work Will Close Lanes On North Thompson Street In Springdale Next Week

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Water Utilities will be performing maintenance on the sewer system along North Thompson Street next week, which will mean lane closures along the main thoroughfare.

The northbound lanes between Maple and Emma avenues will be closed from 7 p.m to 5 a.m. each night starting Monday, Oct. 8, and continuing through Friday, Oct. 12. The closure will also include a portion of Wilkinson Lane on the west side of North Thompson Street, according to the map provided by the water utility.

Springdale Water is working with Insituform Technologies to perform rehabilitation lining and closed-circuit televising of the sanitary sewer systems in the area.

The city is encouraging drivers to allow extra time for delays.

More information is available by contacting Springdale Water Utilities at (479) 751-5751.