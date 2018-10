× WATCH: Hot And Humid Today, Rain Returns For The Weekend

Another hot and humid day is expected before rain chances cool us down a bit this weekend. High school football games tonight will be warm and humid and mostly dry. Shower chances will increase tomorrow for the Razorback game so take the rain gear if you’re going to the game. Better rain chances increase across our area on Sunday.

Highs today:

Football Friday Night Forecast:

Razorback forecast: