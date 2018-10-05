CLICK HERE FOR THE FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD

Week 6 Football Friday Night Preview

Game of the week - Shiloh Christian host Prairie Grove

Prairie Grove and Shiloh Christian face off in the #5NEWSFFN Game of the Week.

Springdale host Har-ber

It's a rivalry night in Springdale as the Red Dogs host Har-ber. @5NEWSClara shows us what you can expect and why this game may be different than others in the past.

Siloam Springs host Greenwood

The Panthers look to build off a 3-2 record with defending 6A state champion Greenwood in town. @5NEWSAndrew has a preview.