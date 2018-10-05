Weekend Forecast: Humidity Stays, Rain Increases

It looks like Arkansas and Oklahoma will stay warm and humid Friday night and through the entire weekend. A cold front is stalled across the Plains and which eventually swing through next week. Until then, muggy air and increased rain chances are in the forecast.

This cold front (technically a stationary front because of its extremely slow speed) won't swing through until Wednesday. However, as it slowly approaches, our scattered rain shower chances will increase.

Here are our rain zones through Saturday:

Saturday Afternoon:

Rain amounts will be much higher west of us. We may get a few tenths of an inch through the weekend. Some of us still have the chance of not getting anything, especially in the eastern River Valley.

The home Razorback game versus Alabama will be warm and humid. There is a slight chance of a shower around kick-off (11AM) with more chances Saturday afternoon.

-Matt