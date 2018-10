Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The 1st annual Shrimp Boil benefiting the St. Anne's Society will be on October 14th from 5 to 9 p.m.

It will take place at The Center at Trinity Jr. High.

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sits down with Deacon Greg Pair from St. Anne's Society to discuss more on the event.