Alabama Fans Make Trip To Fayetteville To Watch Crimson Tide Beat The Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Razorbacks field performance took a toll on the team's fans Saturday (Oct. 6) afternoon at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

While many fans were expecting the game against top ranked Alabama to be a tough one - many said it is still disheartening and frustrating.

''Competitive after the first quarter ... it was kinda over and everyone left, but competitive at first," said Alabama football fan Preston Best.

This marks the 12th year Arkansas has lost to Alabama.

Final score: Alabama, 65 - Arkansas, 31.

The Crimson Tide moves to 6-0 and Arkansas is 1-5.